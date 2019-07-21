Warwick's 'Party on Smith Street' to return

Visitors to Warwick’s Folk Festival next week will be treated to a day packed day of events and activities.

In addition to the main festival in the town centre, on July 27 businesses on Smith Street are busily preparing for their own party, which over the last ten years has become a popular celebration.

Some of the business owners in Smith Street involved in the planning for Party on Smith Street.

‘Party on Smith Street’ will see the many independent shops, restaurants and businesses coming onto the street to join the celebrations, alongside entertainers, craft stalls, street food and live music.

The Smithery will be doing their bit for the war on plastic waste by introducing their new eco product range including refillable laundry and eco cleaning products. There will be a 10 per cent off special for the Party.

Golden Monkey Tea are working with fledgling business ‘the alcoholic tea co’ who will be using their loose leaf tea and flavour matching it with alcoholic spirits.

Happy Puccia will be promoting their “Puccia” (southern Italian bread) and will have a special on for the day of Puccia and Beer for £9.

Concept Beauty Academy are taking services outside and offering £15 massages and gel nails. Madhatter Interiors are celebrating their first anniversary and offering a 15 per cent anniversary discount in store.

Bread & Co will be showcasing with their new peanut butter machine outside their shop with their artisan breads.

Party on Smith Street runs from 11am to 10pm and Smith Street will be closed to traffic from 8am to 10.30pm.

July 27 also marks the district’s ‘three years to go’ countdown to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which is being celebrated with an event at St John’s Museum and St Nicholas Park from 10am to 4pm.