Warwick sea scouts to host fun day and rowing challenge to celebrate milestones

A sea scouts group in Warwick will be hosting a fun day and a rowing challenge to celebrate milestone anniversaries.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are holding the event at their scout hut in St Nicholas Park on Saturday 15 June to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Photo from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scout's regatta in 2018. Photo supplied.

They will also be attempting to row 100 miles in 24 hours over the weekend to celebrate 100 years of Royal Navy Recognition for the Sea Scouts and also raise money for their new Scout Hut.

Youngsters, volunteers and members of the community are all joining in to row the one-mile lap from the scout hut to help reach their target.

Former members are encouraged to join them on the Saturday evening and their Explorers are doing the Saturday night shift.

Everyone is welcome down to cheer on the ‘Rowathon’ and join in the games and activities around the scout hut. The fun day will include a bouncy castle, small games,

tombola, raffle, RNLI stall and a duck race on the river in the afternoon.

The Royal Navy will also be bringing their 25 foot bungee run.

There will be a barbecue running throughout plus cream teas, cakes and refreshments on sale – including Domino’s pizza.

Hazel Underwood, event organiser, said: "We are still looking for local businesses to support our 24-hour rowathon and help us raise over £5,000 from the weekend.

"You can join in our rowathon in return for a donation, or why not sponsor an hour for £25.

"We are also seeking two major sponsors for our two Rover boats for £500 for the whole event. We can then deck the boat out in a theme/advertising of your choice.

"Please let us know if you can help out."

Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council; George Illingworth, Warwick District Council Chairman, and Neale Murphy, the new Mayor of Warwick will also be attending over the weekend to join in the celebrations.

Plans for their new hut in St Nicholas Park, next door to the leisure centre, will also be on display over the weekend. They hope to to start building their new hut in 2019 if they can raise the final funds this year.

The new hut will cost £665,000 to build and they have so far secured £480,000, so have a gap of £185,000 they are now working hard to fill.

Viv Bosworth, Chair of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts said: "We hope members of the local community will come down and join us in celebrating our 60th anniversary. It’s amazing to look back on the history of the group and see how we have grown from our small beginnings in 1959, gaining Royal Navy recognition in 1987.

"We are now looking towards the next 60 years, and hope with one final push, we can secure the final funds to build our new hut, which will be a real benefit to youngsters in Warwick for the next 60 years and beyond."