Warwick set for summer of cycling

It's set to be a summer of cycling events in Warwick this year.

This year summer in the town will see scores of cyclists coming through town across four events.

A number of cycling events will be happening in Warwick this summer. Photos submitted.

Earlier this week it was announced that Warwick will be hosting the launch of one of the stages for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain. This news comes after Warwick was also selected to kick off one of the stages in the OVO Energy Women's Tour, which will be taking place later this month.

This now means that Warwick will not only be hosting stages for two of Britain's biggest cycle races but it will also see some of the world's top cyclists set off through the town.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour will be coming to the town on Thursday June 13.

This will be the fourth time that the Women's cycling tour has come to Warwickshire.

Market Place will be location for the kick off of the fourth stage of the tour, which will be 158.9 kilometres.

After leaving Warwick, the elite cyclists will pass by the University of Warwick, Kenilworth, Meriden (home to the National Cyclists’ Memorial), Bedworth and Wellesbourne before heading to the finale of the stage in Burton Dassett Country Park which will feature the first hill-top finish in race history.

Riders will climb Edge Hill before beginning the first of three loops of a clockwise finishing circuit around Burton Dassett and Farnborough.

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain will be returning for its second year on September 13.

Warwick will host the start of the seventh stage of the race which will follow a similar route to the OVO Energy Women's Tour.

As well as hosting some of the world's best cyclists Warwick will see the return of its very own town centre cycling racing.

After a nine year absence the races will return on September 1 thanks to Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club (WLRCC) with support from Warwick Town Council.

Seven races, including ones for children and young adults, will take place on a closed circuit of just over half a mile.

There will be up to 40 riders in each of the seven races, sanctioned by British Cycling, ranging from Elite Men and Women to novice racers.

The racing will be preceded by a community ride around the course at 10am, open to families to get a feel of what the riders will be doing.

The races are being sponsored by a range of local businesses including Charlie Ward Sports Therapy, Truly Independent, Giant Leamington, MJ Tiff Plumbing, Thirteen Bakery, Unleashed Cycles, Dough and Brew, Warwick Castle and Warwick Racecourse.

There are still a number of places left for some of the races. To enter click here

Another cycling event will also be taking place in the town in August.

The Myton Hospices' Cycle Challenge will be kicking off on August 4 and there are four routes to choose from; the Mini Myton route, the 50km route, the 100km route and the 100 mile route

For more information or to sign up click here