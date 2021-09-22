Warwick takeaway nominated by its customers for a national award

Baabzi Miah, owner of Baabzi Indian Takeaway in Coten End in Warwick. Photo supplied

A business owner in Warwick has been nominated for a national award.

Baabzi Miah, who owner of Baabzi Indian Takeaway in Coten End, has been nominated in the Currylife Awards.

The awards are aimed at recognising chefs, takeaways and restaurants for showing 'innovation and inspiration' in their work.

Baabzi said: "It is the first time that we have been nominated for the Currylife Awards and we were nominated for this awards by our valued customers.

"It's a wonderful humbling experience.

"It's exciting and a testament to the effort and hard work that we put into our take away."

Previously Baabzi and his team have been in the spotlight for their charity work for the NHS during the pandemic in memory of his 11-month-old son Adam.

Baabzi and the team have also won other awards including the Lockdown Hero Award in the Leamington Business Awards as well a Good Food Award.

The chef was also a finalist in the Chef of the Year category in the inaugural Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards.

Baabzi added: "The last year has been a tale of two stories, both challenging and sad and both exciting and wonderful.

"We have all struggled with Covid, lockdowns and the mental pressure, we have all had to transcend these experiences and it's not been easy.

"But at the same time, we have tried to push ourselves in terms of commitment, quality and our desire to serve.