Warwick to commemorate D-Day 75th anniversary

A sunset ceremony and commemoration will be taking place in Warwick this week to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The ceremony and commemoration has been organised by the Warwick Branch of the Royal British Legion.

It will be taking place at the Warwick war memorial in Church Street on Thursday (June 6)

There will be a short service of remembrance and a wreath laying followed by the Last Post and Reveille and two minutes silence.

Members of the public are welcome to gather at the War memorial from 6.15pm onwards and the service will begin at 6.30pm.

D-Day 75 Poppy pin badges and Poppy crosses will be available to purchase for a donation on the evening.

Drinks and refreshments will be available at The Zetland Arms after the service .