Warwick woman launches campaign to provide care packages to chemotherapy patients

A Warwick woman with incurable breast cancer is putting her own struggles to one side by launching a campaign to provide ‘pick me up packages’ for people undergoing chemotherapy.

Mother-of-one Stacey Woolerton, 41, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and has now been told that the cancer has spread to other parts of her body and is now ‘treatable not curable’.

Stacey Woolerton with one of the care packages.

Having undergone several courses of chemotherapy and operations she is now aiming to help others facing similar battles by setting up the Facebook page Stacey’s Chemo Care Packages.

She said: “I just wanted to do something nice for people.

“I know how daunting going into chemo can be.

“I remember back in 2017 before having chemo and I ended up just lying in a heap on the kitchen floor crying.

One of the care packages wrapped and ready to be given to a patient.

“I didn’t know what to expect.

“I just think it would have helped if I had somebody who knew what it was like to be there to help me and that’s what this is about.”

Stacey said that no care package would be the same and could include anything from puzzle books to chocolate, crisps, lip balm and hand cream and all sorts of other items such as woolly hats and gloves.

All of them will include a message of support to the patient from those who have donated items for the campaign.

An example of the type of items in one of the care packages.

Stacey said: “I’m appealing for people to donate items and for people to contact me if they or a family member are going into chemo.

“I’ll also check with the hospitals to see how many people they have coming in for chemo that week and try to have enough packages there waiting for them on a morning .

“I just wanted to give something back.

“I’ve been very lucky with fantastic support from my friends and family but some people are not so lucky and are going into something which can be scary and daunting and this could help them.”

Stacey will continue to undergo chemotherapy to prolong her life as much as possible. She said: “It might sound stupid but I firmly believe that everything happens for a reason and I’ve had to learn to live with this.

“A friend of mine said that the strongest warriors face the toughest battles so that must make me one tough cookie.”

Stacey has thanked those family and friends who have helped her over the past three years and those who have already made donations to her campaign.

Find Stacey’s Chemo Care Packages on Facebook.