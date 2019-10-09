Warwickshire County Standard laid up during recent service in Warwick

The Royal British Legion Warwickshire County Standard was recently laid up during a service.

The short service was held in the Court House in the Council Chamber on September 28.

Present at the event was the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy, RBL county chairman Gillian Guy, RBL county chaplain the Rev Stella Wallace-Tween, RBL county parade marshal Lynne Richardson and standard bearers, Lucy Stanley, Robert Walker, Colin Hanney, Eddie Jones, Peter Oakley and David Lawrence, along with members of the RBL and Warwick town clerk Jayne Topham.

The Standard was retired when Warwickshire County and Birmingham County RBL amalgamated and under RBL Regulations can no longer be paraded.

A spokesman said: “The Union Flag symbolises unity, chivalry and loyalty to our Sovereign, community and nation. The blue indicates loyalty and fidelity and the gold signifies service and reminds us of all those who gave their lives for our country.”