Warwickshire Freemasons help sea scouts get closer to building new HQ

The Warwickshire Freemasons have helped the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts get closer to building their new headquarters.

Last Sunday the Freemasons presented a cheque for £10,000 to the sea scouts.

Members of the Warwickshire Freemasons presenting a cheque to the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts. Photo submitted.

In December 2018, the Grand Master of English Freemasonry, HRH The Duke of Kent in his capacity as President of the Scout Association, formally opened the new jetties at the Headquarters of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts in St Nicholas Park in Warwick on the River Avon.

After the ceremony, the Provincial Grand Master of Warwickshire Freemasons, RW Bro David F Macey, presented a cheque for £1,000 to the sea scouts to go towards the next phase of the ‘Building a Future’ project.

This event inspired Worshipful Brothers Steven Price and Peter Round from Alderson House to support the sea scouts. Steve had long wanted to establish a community fund at Alderson House to support local charities and enhance their profile in the community.

They agreed a nominal target of raising £2,000 for the sea scouts, and the Province of Warwickshire agreed to match whatever was raised. The Provincial Grand Master also undertook to take the project to London in the hope that the United Grand Lodge of England would also match fund and make the donation really worthwhile.

In the past six months, the Freemasons at Alderson House raised just short of £3,200, an excellent result. As promised the Provincial Grand Master took it to London and they agreed match funding.

Finally the Province of Warwickshire not only match funded the total but rounded it to £10,000.

Marc Gadbsy, Group Scout Leader, said: “We are amazed at what Warwickshire Freemason’s have achieved over the last nine months and it was an honour to attend Alderson House on Sunday and learn more about what they do for our local community.

"It was wonderful to hear how our youngsters inspired them in their fundraising. Their donation takes us a massive step closer to building our new HQ, we have now raised over £550k and are aiming to start building November 2019 if we can secure the final £100k."

The Provincial Grand Master for Warwickshire, RW Bro David F Macey, said: “The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts work tirelessly to support the children of Warwick, teaching them valuable skills and providing new experiences.

"The Lodges meeting at Alderson House, the Masonic Province of Warwickshire and the Masonic Charitable Foundation are delighted to be able to provide this support so that they can continue and expand the work they do to support the children in Warwick.”

If you can help 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts find their final funds to build their new HQ click here or go to: www.2wk.org.uk or you can email: seascouts@2wk.org.uk