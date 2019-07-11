Warwickshire hotel Wroxall Abbey says its Twitter account has been hacked after tweet expressing "strange opinions" is sent out

Wroxall Abbey Hotel and Estate has said its Twitter account has been hacked after a tweet expressing "strange opinions" was sent out from an old account in the early hours of this morning.

The tweet, which says "Hello. Just to let you all know, we do NOT want UK flags tweeted at us. It is racist and offensive. You will be blocked otherwise. #wroxall", was sent out about seven hours ago and follows another strange tweet about a missing person from the hotel 17 hours ago.

But before this the account had not been used since September 2018.

Wroxall has responded to the tweet on its Facebook page saying: "Good morning everyone,

"I am posting to let everybody know that Wroxall Abbey’s Twitter accounts have been hacked and any strange opinions expressed are not the views of Wroxall Abbey or its staff."