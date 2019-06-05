Warwickshire residents can help tackle plastic waste for World Environmental Day with Big Toy Rehoming Campaign

Residents in Warwickshire can do their bit to mark World Environmental Day (Wednesday June 5) by joining in with the 'Big Toy Rehoming' campaign.

Toy shop The Entertainer has partnered with The Salvation Army to launch the Big Toy Rehoming campaign, which aims to reduce plastic waste by prolonging the life of toys, while building on its commitment to ensure every child has the opportunity to play.

Launching today (June 5), which marks World Environment Day, the campaign will enable the public to donate toys that are no longer played with to any of The Entertainer’s 165 stores.

The Entertainer has stores inside the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington and in Rugby's Swan Centre near Asda.

After being donated to the toy store the toys will be redistributed via The Salvation Army, helping to reduce the amount of plastic ending up in landfills while supporting the charity.

The Entertainer’s Toy Rehoming Campaign will run from today (Wednesday June 5) until Saturday (June 8) in all stores across the UK.

The Entertainer has partnered with The Salvation Army to launch the Big Toy Rehoming campaign. Photo supplied.

Those looking to donate their old toys don’t need to worry about including the toy's packaging, however all toys must have a CE label gor marking for safety reasons.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer said: “We’re very excited to be launching the Big Toy Rehoming campaign and continuing our support for The Salvation Army.

"Plastic waste continues to be a hugely important issue for our environment and we’re acknowledging that it’s important to find ways to extend the lifecycle of toys to reduce our plastic waste.

"The Big Toy Rehoming not only helps to extend the lifespan of toys, but also gives children and families who may not have the means to experience the latest toys and games, the opportunity to enjoy them.”

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships at The Salvation Army said: “We pride ourselves on the fact that less than 1% of donations we receive are sent to landfill and we’re really pleased that this campaign will raise awareness of the importance of reusing plastics.

"The donations will help The Salvation Army continue to provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable people in the UK – it’s such a worthwhile cause and we’re looking forward to the public joining in.”