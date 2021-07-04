Fans celebrate on the streets of Leamington after England beat Ukraine 4-0.

What a night! Photos of fans celebrating on the streets of Leamington after England's emphatic 4-0 win over Ukraine

Fans are sobering up this morning after partying all night

By Photos by Ryan Underwood
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 3:19 pm

Was it just a dream? England fans are waking up this morning to the reality that they are in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Ukraine.

Here are some photos of the celebrations in Leamington last night.

Most of these photos were taken by Ryan Underwood.

1. We're in the semi-finals!

Photo: Ryan Underwood

2. We're in the semi-finals!

3. We're in the semi-finals!

4. We're in the semi-finals!

