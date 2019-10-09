Whitnash festive celebrations to be "bigger and better" with help from Warwick company

Whitnash’s leading festive celebrations will go ahead this year thanks to the support of a leading commercial and residential development company as it looks to be bigger and better than ever before.

Warwick-based AC Lloyd will again be the main sponsor of Whitnash Town Council’s Christmas Lights Switch-On for 2019, allowing the day go ahead and build on last year’s successful event with even more live acts, charity stalls and funfair rides adding to the festivities.

From the left, Des Wynne (AC Lloyd), Sis Gowlett (landlady of the Plough and Harrow) and Cllr Simon Button (Whitnash Town Council)

The 15th annual lights switch-on, which will take place at the Plough and Harrow Pub on Whitnash Road on Sunday, December 1 between 4pm-6pm, will feature a host of local music and dance acts as well as other special guests.

Whitnash acts The Intruders, Twisted Minds and Taylor-Louise will be performing their own original music to visitors, as well as yuletide favourites, to help get the town in the festive spirit.

Fit2Dance and Donna Dickens Dance schools will also bring exclusive routines to the event.

Father Christmas will be in attendance on the day when children will be able to see him for free while acclaimed magician John Gordan will bring his impressive repertoire of tricks with him to wow the crowds and add to the excitement.

Cllr Simon Button, of Whitnash Town Council, said: “Our annual Christmas Lights Switch-On event brings the whole community together to mark the start of the festive season and gives a platform to some of the town’s finest live acts.

“We had a fantastic turnout last year and we are hoping for even more people to come along and join in the fun this time around in our leading community event of the year.

“AC Lloyd has been our main sponsors for the last two years and we are extremely grateful for the support they’ve given us.

“The size of the project that we undertake each year means that, without a partner like AC Lloyd, we would not be able to host an event on this scale for the whole community to enjoy.”

Des Wynne, managing director at AC Lloyd Strategic Land, added: “We have developed an excellent relationship with Whitnash Town Council over the last couple of years and when the opportunity to support their Christmas Lights event came about, we did not hesitate to get involved.

“The event was enjoyed by hundreds of Whitnash residents last year and we would like to wish everyone involved this time around the best of luck in hosting another hugely successful event.”