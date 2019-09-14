Witnesses wanted after police incident in Kenilworth

Police are encouraging witnesses to come forward with information in connection to a police incident in Kenilworth on Friday night.

There is an increased police presence in Hyde Road of Kenilworth while officers investigate an incident that occurred yesterday evening ( Friday September 13.) at around 10.30pm.

If you witnessed anything unusual please call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Hyde Road remains open.

No other details are available about the incident.

Police said further information 'will be shared when appropriate.'