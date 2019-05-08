Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by lorry on M40 near Warwick

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a lorry on the M40 near Warwick.

The incident happened at around 3.50am on the M40 between junction 16 and 15 on the southbound carriageway close to a bridge.

An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene and were backed up by the air ambulance service critical care car with a doctor on board.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to free the woman.

“She was assessed and treated at the scene for serious injuries before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire; the doctor travelled with the ambulance crew.

“The lorry driver was unhurt, though understandably shaken.”

