Work begins on hundreds of new homes off Europa Way between Leamington and Warwick

Work started this week on a major development project which will bring hundreds of new homes and employment opportunities and a community stadium to the area south of Warwick.

The scheme which is a joint initiative between Warwick District Council, Galliford Try and Waterloo Housing marks a key stage in the council’s long-term plans for Europa Way and Gallows Hill.

Joe Cahill (Stave-Con), Lloyd Anderson (Galliford Try Partnernship), Richard Grounds (Waterloo Housing), Chris Garden (Warwick District Council), Councillor Mary Noone (Warwick District Council), Darren Beale (Galliford Try Partnership), Craig Sanders (Arcadis), Alan Pushon (Galliford Try Partnership).

Of the 375 new homes to be built on the site, 185 two, three and four bed houses are to be offered as affordable, social rented or shared ownership dwellings.

As well as housing, this crucial phase will provide the main infrastructure for the site with the provision of a new spine road from Gallows Hill.

This new route will link the housing developments to the planned Community Stadium and adjoining amenities including a school, medical centre, community hall, shops and hotel.

The new spine road will have a combined footpath and cycle way with key links to other footpaths and cycle routes, including the Sustrans National Cycling Route 41 and the proposed 42-hectare Tach Brook Country Park to the south.

Cllr Mary Noone, of Warwick District Council (Myton & Heathcote ward) said: “With house prices in Warwick district higher than the national average, I am pleased that almost half of the homes in this development will be ‘affordable’, giving those on lower incomes the chance to get on the property ladder and for families and young people to move into or stay in the area.”

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business and Eenvironment, Cllr Alan Rhead said: “A development on this scale requires careful planning to ensure that the right infrastructure is in place.

"I am therefore delighted to have been able to form a strong partnership with both Galliford Try and Waterloo Housing which has allowed us not only to build this vital link road, but also provide pedestrian and cycling routes to encourage more sustainable and environmentally friendly travel options.”

Within the next few weeks planning applications are due to be submitted for a hotel and car showroom for the site.