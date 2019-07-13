Work continues on Northgate junction in Warwick

Work is progressing on the Northgate junction works with another phase due to complete this week.

Phase one, which concentrated around Shire Hall and the Methodist Church saw paving and kerb works on Barrack Street and Northgate Street.

The visualisation of how Northgate will look after the scheme is completed. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

Work is due to be completed on phase two on July 14, which includes taking out the roundabout and removing the Victorian gas lamp which has been sent away for refurbishment.

In order to complete the remainder of the works an extensive traffic and pedestrian management plan has been implemented that turns Saltisford, Northgate and The Butts into a one-way system.

This week work started on phases three and four on the junction with The Butts and Northgate and into Northgate Street and also on the main build of the public realm area on Northgate between Barrack Street and Joyce Pool.

The traffic management layout will stay much the same with the exception that through traffic will be on the lane nearest to Northgate House.

Phase four will also see the installation of a sustainable urban drainage system that has been designed to intercept and manage rain water.

Warwickshire County Council has also been made aware that some traffic has been exiting Northgate Street onto Northgate, which it has said is ‘extremely dangerous and could result in a collision’.

As a result the council’s traffic management company has now been instructed to close Northgate Street access from Northgate and allow

access from Barrack Street only.