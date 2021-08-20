Work on a rainbow crossing on Leamington's Parade has been delayed - but workers say they are still committed to completing the work.

As we reported earlier this week, the puffin crossing outside The Pump Rooms will become Warwickshire’s first rainbow road crossing, in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

It was hoped that the painting would be completed by now, ready for the Warwickshire Pride event this weekend (August 21) - but Warwickshire County Council said today (Friday) the specialist paint, which is coming from abroad has been delayed.

"Although this is completely out of our control, we apologise for the delay," said a county council spokesperson.

"Please be assured that Warwickshire County Council's Highways team have been doing everything possible to ensure the paint arrives for the work to be completed.

"We know how important the rainbow crossing is and we are committed to it being installed to help celebrate diversity within our communities."

Warwickshire Pride said it was unhappy when they arrived at the crossing today and found that the painting had not taken place.

They said they only found out about the delay after they contact the council themselves.

"Delays on orders can't be helped, but having the courtesy to communicate that isn't a lot to ask for," they said.