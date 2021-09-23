Works starts on transforming community centre between Warwick and Leamington

Left to right; Jamie Keegans (Trident Construction), Maria Lara (Robothams), Stephen Copley (King Henry VIII Endowed Trust), Jeni Brierley (community centre manager), Cllr Jacqui Grey (Warwick District Council), Craig Johnston (Trident Construction), Sarah Bazin (Warwick & Budbrooke Parishes Project Pool), Andrew Foster (Robothams), Martin Richmond (L&Q Estates), James Bazin (Warwick & Budbrooke Parishes Project Pool), Rev Rob Budd (Heathcote Parish Church) and Jonathan Wassall (King Henry VIII Endowed Trust). Photo supplied

Extensive building work to transform a community centre between Leamington and Warwick is underway.

The project at Warwick Gates Community Centre in Cressida Close, Heathcote, is being spearheaded by Heathcote Parish Church and has been funded through a grant of £150,000 from Warwick District Council, with additional support from organisations including housing association and developer L&Q, L&Q Estates(the company's strategic land business), and The King Henry VIII Endowed Trust in Warwick.

Contractors Trident Construction has started work on the refurbishment to provide a new multi-purpose meeting room alongside a renovated kitchen, toilets and office space.

The project has been designed by Warwick-based Robotham Architects.

The Rev Rob Budd from Heathcote Parish Church said he appreciated the generous support of everyone involved in this major scheme which would benefit all sections of the community.

“This exciting project will provide a much more welcome and versatile venue that will deliver an even wider range of activities and services to benefit a growing community in Heathcote,” he said.

“We are grateful to the generosity of the church and our other donors who have enabled this project to move from an aspiration to reality.”

Ian Hardwick, Managing Director of L&Q Estates, said it was great the building work at this much-loved venue was underway.

He said: “In addition to the original funding contribution, L&Q has agreed to make up the shortfall between the anticipated and actual costs to the tune of a further £15,000.

“This additional contribution meant the contract could be placed and the much-needed improvements to the existing community centre secured.”

Cllr Judy Falp, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for community protection, said: “It’s increasingly important that this area of the district has an accessible central hub that can meet the needs of the growing community.

"I am therefore very pleased that thanks to this investment, work can now start to improve the facilities at this popular local centre.”

Warwick District Councillor Jacqui Grey (Myton and Heathcote Ward) said: “The Warwick Gates Community Centre provides a vitally important service and meeting point for this area.

"We are therefore delighted that the Council has been able to give significant grant funding towards this project.”

Ian Millard, operations director at L&Q, added: “It’s fantastic to see the refurbishment works underway at the Warwick Gates Community Centre.

"Facilities like these play a vital role in their communities, providing spaces for events and activities, and bringing people together.