'World's oldest donkey' celebrates 60th birthday at Hatton Adventure World

The team at Hatton Adventure World celebrated the 60th birthday of their donkey 'Bubbles' this week.

Staff at the attraction believe Bubbles is the world's oldest donkey.

The team at Hatton Adventure World celebrated Bubbles' birthday this week. Photo supplied.

Bubbles is believed to have been born in 1959 which is the date shown on her pet passport, making her around 20 years older than most donkeys live to.

Bubbles is the equivalent of an incredible 180 years in human years and celebrated her big day by tucking into carrots and a special cake surrounded by staff and visitors at the popular family attraction.

Bubbles moved to the farm in the early 1990s and has been at home there ever since.

The Farm is home to many other donkeys, but Bubbles was the first. Her latest birthday means she has taken the crown from a donkey called Suzy, who entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the world’s oldest donkey back in 2002 at the age of 54.

Richard Craddock, Adventure World Manager at Hatton Adventure World said “Bubbles loves attention and is still going strong despite her grand old age. She is surprisingly very placid and not particularly stubborn like donkeys usually are.

"She loves attention and company from our visitors which is probably what has kept her going for so long. She's also very popular with the staff and quite often gets preferential treatment from them.”

Hatton Adventure World is set across a 100-acre site with up to 30 shows and activities daily and also has a four-acre laser combat field and one of the largest indoor play areas in the Midlands.

There are more than 450 animals, 40 birds of prey and 150 Guinea Pigs also at the site as well as food outlets and a shopping village.

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm.

For more information go to: www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or telephone 01926 843411.