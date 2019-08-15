Youngsters from Kenilworth dance academy perform at Disneyland Paris

Youngsters from The Whiteman Dance Academy in Kenilworth performed a show at Disneyland Paris.

Sharyn Hastings, the principal of the group, which includes multiple girls and a boy, said: “TWDA have worked so hard to perfect their performance. Unlike other schools we wanted to put in a complete show and that’s what we did, 20 minutes and six costume changes. The theme was around the world, starting in Paris, to India, Cuba, New York then back home to UK.”

The dance group worked hard on the preparations, including auditions for the trip to Paris. The group also spent of time fundraising for the trip and had support from the Kenilworth Lions Dream Scheme, who funded their uniforms.

Sharyn added: “The Disney staff all complemented me on the choreography and the discipline of the pupils. I would personally like to thank the parents who have supported and fundraised to ensure every performer's costs were covered, but most of all to my amazing pupils who yet again have proved themselves worthy of all my expectations.”