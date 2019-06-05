Your memories of Leamington's Assembly

Yesterday (Tuesday) it was announced that the iconic Assembly would be closing with immediate effect now nearly 24 hours after the announcement we have collected a few of our reader's memories of the iconic and much-loved venue.

Throughout yesterday afternoon we shared a number of stories about the Assembly including a brief history of the iconic building as well as some of the big names and cult favourites who have played there.

Over the years the building has been home to dances, bingo and live performances and many have reacted to the closure with sadness.

Now we are sharing some of our readers' and Facebook commenters' favourite memories of the Leamington Assembly.

People from near and far have been to the Assembly over the years for music acts, comedians and other performances. Dave Seaward was one of them.

He said: "Sad so sad. A beautiful venue. I have been going many times a year since it re-opened. I have tickets for the Rutles on Saturday with friends travelling from afar :( and Midge Ure later in the year.

"I have seen many many bands from rock to pop and everything in between. UFO, Magnum, Saxon, Black Star Riders (Thin Lizzy in disguise), Snakecharmer (whitesnake in disguise), Midge Ure, Arena, Glenn Hughes, Uri Jon Roth, Steve Hackett, Gary Numan, Nigel Kennedy playing Hendrix (yes that is a thing!), pop princesses Eliza Doolittle and Diana Vickers, Mostly Autumn's last night with founder Heather Findlay filmed gig "That night in Leamington", Marc Almond, the Stranglers, The Beautiful South, Karnataka, Suzanne Vega plus all the wonderful support acts.

"So many happy memories. Today is a sad day."

Louise Brewster said: "This is such a sad news, for all people of different ages.

"Cortina nights, to live music, to popular DJs. People came from near and far. The younger generation will be fine....but the older generation where and what do we do???!!! Sad times. It will be a great loss for Leamington, but we will never forget the memories that we made!!😔"

Bex Watson-Caulton is one of the many people who said that the town needs venues like the Assembly. She said: "When my husband and I got together 17 years ago we listened to a group called Starsailor.

"They held a special place in our heart for obvious reasons. A year ago they reformed and toured for the first time in a very long time and we attended their show at the Leamington Assembly rooms.

"It was a brilliant night from start to finish. So sad to hear this venue is closing. We need venues like this."

Tim Steele said: "Some great memories from there. Two cracking nights watching Bad Manners, with a good group of friends. Adam Ant, Black Star Riders, The Wedding Present were fantastic on a few occasions UFO, .. Whatever your taste in music, it was a great place to meet up with friends and enjoy your kind of music and have a fun night out. RIP."

Not everyone went to the venue when it became a hotspot for musicians, comedians and DJs. Some of our commenters remember the venue before it became the live music venue we knew over the last few years.

Christine Clarke said: "My late husband and I used to go dancing there every Saturday night in the early '60's and it was always packed........always a live band too. Wonderful memories."

Sky Smith said: "Worked there in the seventys when it was the Spa Bingo loved it."

Carlyn Penrodsaid: "Loved dancing there in the early 60s. It was a terrific venue."

