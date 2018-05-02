Peregrines at Leamington Town Hall welcome new arrivals

Peregrines that have nested on top of Leamington Town Hall have welcomed their new arrivals.

Earlier this year two Peregrines nested on top of the building and they had four eggs.

The Peregrine chicks on top of Leamington Town Hall. Photo from the webcams set up in partnership with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Warwick District Council and Baydale Control Systems.

Webcams have been installed at the town hall so that the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust can monitor the birds. Cameras were first installed last year, when a nest box was placed on top of the building. After a successful first year, the webcams were set up again this year.

The first egg laid this year was on March 20 at 3am. The second egg arrived at 12.42pm on March 22, the third arrived at 3.45am on March 25 and the fourth and final egg was laid at 7.51pm on March 27.

Last weekend the eggs started to hatch.

Two eggs hatched on Sunday, April 29 and a third egg hatched on Monday, April 30.

The Peregrines on top of Leamington Town Hall. Photo from the webcams set up in partnership with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Warwick District Council and Baydale Control Systems.

The fourth egg is still yet to hatch.

Philippa Truman, membership engagement officer at the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Warwickshire Wildlife Trust have been monitoring the Peregrine Falcons in Leamington since 2016 when we were alerted of birds in the area.

“In 2017, working closely with Warwick District Council a camera and nest platform were installed.

“This year we have gone a step further by installing a second camera which gives a close view of the birds.

“At the start of March we had no idea how many eggs the female would lay, and then how many of them would hatch.

“We are thrilled to see that so far three of the four eggs have hatched and we wait to see if the last one will emerge.

“We do not know if all chicks will survive to adulthood, but having their nest in the Leamington Bell Tower gives them a great chance of survival, and it gives members of the public a great opportunity to watch it all.”

To look at the webcams click here