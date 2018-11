A person had to be rescued car by firefighters after a three-car crash in Kenilworth this afternoon left them trapped.

Two fire crews from Kenilworth and Leamington were called to the crash on the junction of Albion Street and Park Road at just before 4.30pm.

One person had to be rescued by firefighters. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station

One person was trapped in one of the cars. Firefighters used a hydraulic tool to remove the car door allowing paramedics to treat them.

The person was treated for minor injuries, while the other people involved had no injuries.