Person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Whitnash

A person has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Whitnash today (Monday).

An air ambulance landed nearby to take them to hospital.

Police said: "We were called at 12.18pm this afternoon to a report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on private land near to Church Lane, Whitnash.

A person has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Whitnash today (Monday).

"Emergency services including the air ambulance were in attendance.

"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."