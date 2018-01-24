Photographer whose camera was stolen after fall in Leamington was “overwhelmed” by support after appeal

A photographer whose prized camera was stolen while he was unconscious after a suffering a nasty fall in Leamington has thanked those who responded to his appeal to have it returned.

Tom Wilson, 48, and a father-of-two from Bishops Itchington, was on his way to take photos of a gig at the Zephyr Lounge in the town centre December but was knocked unconscious when he slipped on black ice near the footbridge in the Pump Room Gardens (Bandstand Park).

A Canon 5D Mk IIIA Canon 5D Mk III camera similar to that which was stolen from Tom

He does not remember much of what happened after that but when he came to his Canon 5D Mark III camera - which cost him about £2,500 when he bought it three years ago - and the Billingham bag in which he was carrying the device were gone.

Tom, who takes photos at the Zephyr Lounge as part of a hobby which he has had since his childhood, posted photos on his Facebook wall of the injuries he sustained and of a camera of the same make and model in the hope that his friends might be able to help him to have the device returned to him.

This appeal was shared on the Spotted: Leamington Spa page and he has now provided members with an update to the situation.

Tom said: “I’m mostly healed now and feeling good.

A Billingham Camera bag like that which was stolen from Tom Wilson

“The camera and bag haven’t surfaced and searches on the internet have found nothing.

“I’ve also had one genuine and three spurious crowdfunding sites set up for me taken down.

“Good news is that my insurance company splashed out and I have been able to replace what was lost.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support and offers of help - from camera loans to setting up collections and crowdfunding pages.

“I have been overwhelmed with the love and to be honest it has made the ride easier.

“Anyhow, thankfully I can now put this chapter behind me and move on.

“Thanks again everyone for the love and concern.

“It meant a great deal to me.”