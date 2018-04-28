Phyllis joins in poppy-making effort for Warwick Poppies project

More handmade poppies have been added to the Warwick Poppies project thanks to a kind donation.

Phyllis Clark, who is 93 years old and lives in Colchester, is one of the latest to make poppies for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

Having heard about the project from her nephew Alan Reed, who lives in Warwick, she set about knitting more than 100 poppies.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies project said: “We were thrilled to receive them and Phyllis has now put Colchester firmly on our map of where the poppies have originated.”

The project aims to collect as many poppies as possible in the space of a year to make a tribute that will be on display inside St Mary’s Church to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Members of the project committee are hoping to collect a minimum of 11,610 poppies, which is one for every soldier in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who died in the First World War.

The culmination of the project will also coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

When the display is mounted it will be open to the public from October 5 2018 to mid-December 2018.