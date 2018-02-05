Pilot has lucky escape after plane crash off Fosse Way

A pilot had a lucky escape after his plane crashed into a field off the Fosse Way and flipped onto its roof.

The Cessna two-seater came down on Sunday February 4 near to the Compton Verney stately home.

Tracks in the field show how the plane skidded along the ground

Two fire engines, an ambulance and police were sent to the 120-acre estate shortly after 2.30pm.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, who shared pictures of the aircraft on social media, tweeted: "A pilot had a lucky escape this afternoon after making an emergency landing in a field just off the Fosseway near Compton Verney.

"Two fire engines from Stratford and Alcester were quickly at the scene.

"Despite the plane flipping, the pilot walked away with just minor injuries."