Plan to build up to 425 houses near Burton Green returns after being withdrawn

A major plan to build up to 425 homes on land near Burton Green has been resubmitted - and has been recommended for approval.

The plan to build the homes on the site between Westwood Heath Road, Bockendon Road and Cromwell Lane was withdrawn in April because another site known as ‘The Moat’, around 50m south of where the homes would be built, was made a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

This meant the plan had to be changed to make sure The Moat was not damaged.

Officers from Warwick District Council have recommended the new plan be approved despite 147 letters of objection from nearby residents, as well as objections from Burton Green Parish Council and Westwood Heath Residents' Association.

The officers’ report states: “While the scale of the development results in an impact on the setting of The Moat, this impact is less than substantial against the public benefits of the proposals.”

The plan is split into two parts, a full application for 129 homes (Phase 1), and an outline application for the remaining homes (Phase 2).

Developers Crest Nicholson want to build 11 two-bed, 33 three-bed and 32 four-bed houses in the Phase 1 site, with the remaining 53 being ‘affordable’ homes.

Phase 2 of the site is for outline permission only, meaning the mix of the remaining houses is not yet known.

Two roads into the site could be built off Westwood Heath Road, and a road for agricultural access is proposed off Bockendon Road.

The development will also include a new convenience store along with formal and informal open spaces for residents, including allotments.

Key concerns from objectors include traffic problems becoming worse, the development being out of character with the area, and the impact on the environment.

The site is part of Warwick district's Local Plan, which was formally adopted last year.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee will make a decision at a meeting on Tuesday June 19.