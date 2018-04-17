Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park to go before planning committee

Plans to build 150 new homes in Hatton Park will be going before councillors this month.

The application, which has been drawn up by Taylor Wimpey, would see 150 homes built on land to the north of Birmingham Road.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee next week.

It has been recommended by planning officers that councillors approve the plans.

The plans were set to go before the planning committee on March 27 but they were removed from the agenda at the request of the developer.

On the planning portal the plans received 58 letters of objection.

Objections were made due to concerns such as inadequate infrastructure in terms of traffic, schools and GP surgeries as well as environmental concerns.

The site has been identified for housing development in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was formally adopted in September 2017.

Developer Taylor Wimpey proposes to provide 2.24 hectares of public open space on the site.

Within this open space there are proposals for a play area, tree and buffer planting, and structural landscape planting around the site.

A section 106 agreement has also been drawn up for the plans which would see the developer pay contributions towards highway infrastructure, policing, education, sports facilities and acute and community health care.

The plans will go before the planning committee on Tuesday April 24.

To view the plans search W/17/2415 on the planning portal.