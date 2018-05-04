Plans for B&M in Warwick withdrawn

Plans that would have seen a B&M store in Warwick have been withdrawn.

In January plans were drawn up for a B&M store in Emscote Road.

The plans would have seen the store go on the current Homebase site.

The warehouse retailer currently has stores in Stratford, Coventry and Rugby.

On Warwick District Council’s planning portal the plans received both objections and supporting comments.

On Thursday (May 3) the plans were withdrawn by the applicant.

It is currently unknown if the applicant will resubmit the plans in the future.

To view the planning application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/0170.