Plans for McDonald’s in Warwick withdrawn

Plans that would see a McDonald’s built in Warwick have now been withdrawn.

In January The Courier ran a story about plans being drawn up that would see a new two-storey Drive-Thru McDonald’s restaurant built on Emscote Road.

According to the planning documents the new restaurant would have gone on the Tesco Superstore car park.

On Warwick District Councils planning portal the McDonald’s plans had received more than 100 objections including one from Warwick Town Council and one from Warwickshire County Council’s Highways authority.

On February 14 the plans were withdrawn.

According to the documents on the planning portal the plans were withdrawn due to time constrictions with sufficient information being submitted in time regarding the objections and concerns raised by Highways.