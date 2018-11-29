Plans to relocate Leamington athletics track next to football stadium

Leamington’s athletics track will be relocated to land next to a proposed community football stadium as part of Warwick District’s Local Plan.

In the agenda for its executive meeting, which took place this week, the council has provided details of how it plans to replace Edmondscote Athletics Track with a country park and to relocate the track to a site on land north of Gallows Hill - which will be near the stadium .

The council has said that keeping the existing track up to its current standard in the next ten years would cost a “significant amount of money” due to recurring flood damage at the current site and general wear and tear.

The council has said: “The track is not as well used as it could be and that is due to its relatively inaccessible location.

“Discussions with groups using the track reveal strong support for relocating the track to this new, more accessible, location where it would be more open to school and day use.”