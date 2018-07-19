Police appeal after antique inkwell stolen from Warwick Castle

Police are appealing for information after the theft of an antique inkwell from Warwick Castle.

At around 11.50am on Monday July 16, the inkwell was stolen from the Cedar Drawing room at Warwick Castle.

The stolen inkwell.

Police said they would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could assist with enquiries.

If anyone has any information which could assist with enquiries or is offered the item for sale, or if any antique dealers are made aware of the item, call Warwickshire Police on 101 or email wrc.snt@warwickshire.police.uk quoting incident number 120 of 17 July 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.