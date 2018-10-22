Police appeal after robbery at Wellesbourne shop

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at The One Stop in Wellesbourne today (Monday).

The incident took place at the Newbold Road store at around 6am.

Two men with their faces covered entered the store and threatened staff with knives before leaving with cigarettes and cash.

Both suspects were described as being white.

One was described as being in his 30s and the other in his 20s.

Det Con Ed Doxey said: "We believe the offenders got away in a dark blue or black hatchback. We're keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area between the times of 5.30am and 6.15am.

"I'd ask anyone with footage to save it and call us on 101.

"We're also keen to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Warwickshire Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 36 of 22 October 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org