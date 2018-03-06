Police appeal for help to track down owners of items found in Leamington property

Police are appealing for help in tracking down the owners of items that were found during a search of a Leamington property.

Officers believe that the items are stolen.

Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.

The items were seized during a search of a property in Leamington, which was searched as part of an investigation into the theft of motorcycle on November 29 2017.

PC Holly Stapleton said: “These are just a selection of some of the items seized. They are the most distinctive ones and we hope that someone will recognise them.

“We would like to reunite people with these items and hopefully they will be able to help us with our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises these items or has any other information that could help police with their investigation should call 101 and quote incident 422 of 29 November 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Among the items was a jewellery box with elephants on it. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.

Inside the elephant jewellery box. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.

A photo album was among the items found. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.

A tin containing jewellery was also found. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.