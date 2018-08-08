Police appeal for information after spate of vehicle crime in Warwick

Police are appealing for information after a spate of vehicle crime in Warwick.

During the morning on Thursday August 2 some residents woke up to find their vehicles had been interfered with.

Warwickshire Police received several vehicle crime related calls, mainly of criminal damage.

In most cases the windscreens of the vehicles had been smashed.

In one instance, this then led to an iPad being stolen.

The incidents took place in the area close to Warwick Racecourse, namely Theatre Street, Cocksparrow Street and surrounding roads.

Following the incidents Police would like to remind residents not to leave any valuables in their cars overnight.

The Warwick Safter Neighbourhood Team is currently investigating these incidents.

Anyone with any information about the incidents should call 101.