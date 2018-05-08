Police appeal for witnesses to assault and robbery in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault and robbery in Leamington.

The incident happened in the walkway between High Street and Packington Place at around 5.40 pm on Friday 4 May.

A 43 year old man was assaulted by two males and a quantity of cash was taken from him. He sustained cuts to his head and a broken rib that required medical treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 335 of 4 May.