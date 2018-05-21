Police appealing for help in finding a missing Radford Semele man

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Radford Semele.

Matthew Ryan, 47, was last seen leaving his home yesterday (Sunday 20 May) to meet someone at the White Lion in Radford Semele and he didn’t return.

He is described as being white, 6ft tall, and of medium build, with short grey hair, stubble, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, purple plimsoll shoes, and no socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 267 of 20 May 2018.