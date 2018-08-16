Police appealing for witnesses after armed robbery in Whitnash

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Whitnash this morning (Thursday August 16).

The incident happened at the One Stop store in Heathcote Road at around 6.15am.

Three men entered the shop, one armed with a meat cleaver, and demanded money. They left with cash.

They fled the scene in a Renault Clio.

Detective Sergeant Collette O’Keefe from Leamington CID said: “I would appeal for anyone who witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious in the area before or after the incident.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

“Fortunately nobody was hurt although staff were left shocked following what was a terrifying ordeal.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 46 of 16 August 2018.

People with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.