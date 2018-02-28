Police appealing for witnesses after road traffic collision in Birdingbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Birdingbury.

Warwickshire Police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service at 9.20am on Monday (26 February) to a report of a road traffic collision in Rugby Road, close to the Boat Inn in Birdingbury.

The collision involved a white Fiat Punto, travelling towards Rugby and a blue articulated Volvo HGV.

The occupant of the Fiat, a woman in her 50s from Rugby, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured, no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a woman in a car that had suffered significant damage.

“Crews carried out advanced life support but sadly, it wasn’t possible to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The lorry had front offside damage. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was assessed by ambulance staff. He was understandably shaken but otherwise uninjured and was discharged at the scene.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent.

The A426 Rugby Road was closed in both directions between Calias Lane and Napton Road, but was reopened by Warwickshire Police at around 1.45pm.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the two vehicles prior to this, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 85 of 26 February 2018.