Police appealing for witnesses following robberies in Kenilworth and Nuneaton

Police are appealing for witnesses to robberies in Kenilworth and Nuneaton.

Police were called to the Co-op store on Chesterton Drive in Nuneaton at around 6.45am this morning (Monday August 13).

Three men are understood to have entered the rear of the premises and threatened the staff with weapons.

Money was stolen and a grey/champagne Peugeot 308 was also taken.

At around 8am police were called to a report of a robbery at a post office on Bridge Street in Kenilworth.

Money was stolen from the post office.

Detective Inspector Andy Reynolds said: “A thorough investigation has been launched following these incidents, and we are thankful that nobody was seriously injured.

“Clearly it is very early in our investigation but we are looking at the circumstances of each robbery closely to see if they are linked.

“We are keen for anyone who was in the areas at the time of the incidents to get in touch and would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a grey/champagne coloured Peugeot 308.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing but any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 35 of 13 August for the Nuneaton incident or 49 of 13 August for the Kenilworth incident.