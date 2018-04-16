Police bosses to meet town council to answer questions on Kenilworth crime

Councillors' questions over crime in Kenilworth could finally be answered after police bosses agreed to meet the town council.

Warwickshire Police's Chief Constable Martin Jelley and Warwickshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe will meet councillors in a private meeting in June. The exact date has yet to be agreed.

The news comes after Cllr Dave Shilton (Con, Park Hill) put forward a motion in February calling on Mr Jelley to address the council after PCSO Carl Whitehouse left Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Kenilworth Town Council's leader Cllr John Cooke said: "We welcome the attendance of the Chief Constable and the Police & Crime Commissioner to a meeting with Kenilworth councillors where I am sure there will be a full and frank exchange of views on the perceived crime increase in the town.

"We look forward to hearing their proposals to ensure that Kenilworth residents feel safe again."

Although the council's request for Mr Jelley to meet them was initially rejected by Warwickshire Police, who instead offered to send Inspector David Kettle and the PCC, the town council renewed its calls at its last meeting in April.