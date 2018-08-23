Police called to report of violence in Warwick

Police responded to reports of violence between a number of people in a Warwick road last night (Wednesday August 22).

Officers and ambulance staff attended Renburn Gardens where an incident believed to have started at a party in nearby Gaveston Close had been reported at around 9.30pm.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a rib injury.

Another call was made at about 9.40pm and officers responded to a report of further disorder on Lakin Road,

No offences were disclosed and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 466 of 22 August 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.