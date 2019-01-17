Police find machete in van linked with theft of vehicle in Warwick

Officers from OPU Warwickshire found a machete and an open Stanley knife in a van from which they arrested two men near the South Warwickshire and Coventry border last night (Wednesday January 16)

The van was Involved in a theft of a vehicle from Warwick on Jan 3 2019 and also failed to stop for West Midlands Police on January 13.

Officers used tactical pursuit and containment (TPAC) tactics to stop the vehicle and make the arrests.

Both occupants of the van were taken into custody.

The van has been recovered as part of the Investigation.