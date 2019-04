Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing teenage boy with connections to Rugby, Leamington and Birmingham.

Thierry Robinson, 15, was last seen on March 28 in Great Hampton Row, Birmingham.

He is believed to be wearing a blue Puffa jacket, Nike Grey air max shoes, a Superdry gilet and blue jeans.

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for Thierry's welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him to please call Warwickshire Police on 101.