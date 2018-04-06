Police looking for wanted man known to visit Warwick and Leamington

Warwickshire Police are looking for a man who often visits Warwick and Leamington wanted for breaching a non-molestation order.

Ryan Pheasey, also known as Ryan Rowland, is known to frequent the two towns. He has no fixed abode.

The order was put in place to protect a local woman.

Anyone who sees Ryan or has any information of his whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident 223 of Tuesday March 27.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org