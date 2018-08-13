Police recover body from canal in Warwick

Police recovered a body from the canal in Warwick.

Emergency services were spotted around the Birmingham Road area on Saturday (August 11).

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Police were called to the Grand Union Canal on Birmingham Road shortly after 10am on Saturday following concerns for the welfare of a man.

“Officers attended along with emergency services and the body of a man believed to be in his 50s was recovered from the canal.

“He was pronouced deceased at the scene.

“Next of kin has been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

**The Courier had previously been told the location of this incident was Hatton but this has now been determined as being in Warwick