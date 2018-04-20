Police seek Warwick man after missed court appearance

Police are seeking a Warwick man after he missed a court appearance five months ago.

Scott Murray, 31, was due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court in connection with fraud offences committed in 2016 and 2017.

Murray failed to attend court on 8 November 2017 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He has links to Warwick and Coventry.

Police say if you see Murray or know of his whereabouts call 101 immediately.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org