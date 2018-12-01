Police to hold public meeting in Cubbington after recent spate of crimes in village

Police are to hold a community meeting in Cubbington at which residents can discuss their concerns about the recent spate of crimes and other issues in the village.

The Courier and KWN recently reported that since October there have been several incidents in the village including one in which a family had their car stolen from their drive after being held at knifepoint at their home.

And PCSO Ed King, of the Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), said he would arrange the meeting so he and his colleagues could address any concerns villagers have about these crimes.

The event will take place at Cubbington CofE Primary School on Wednesday December 12 from 6pm to 7pm.

Those attending are asked to use the New Street entrance to the school and, if able, to walk to the meeting to avoid issues with car parking.

To contact the SNT or for more information call 684471 or email wre.snt@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk

