Police want to speak to men in connection with robbery in Leamington nightclub

Police have released an image of three men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery which took place in a Leamington nightclub in December.

At around 2am, an 18-year-old man was assaulted and had property stolen inside Neon on Spencer Street.

The victim sustained facial injuries during the incident.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the men in the image as they may have information which could assist with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the offence or recognises the men pictured should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 39 of 7 December 2018.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.